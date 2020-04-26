The Netflix film Extraction, starring Randeep Hooda, Chris Hemsworth, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Rudraksh Jaiswal, has left netizens impressed with its intense action sequence.

However, what has generated a lot of hype in Chris Hemsworth's attempt in speaking Bengali. Despite his Australian accent, he had been fairly fluent while speaking a foreign language.

According to the script, the sequence takes place in Dhaka, where Tyler Rake gets kidnapped by gang members of a Bangladeshi druglord. During an interrogation sequence, Tyler asks for proof from the gang members. That's when the iconic dialogue 'promaan dao' is delivered.

But this wasn't the first time when Chris Hemsworth spoke in and Indian language. Remember the time when he fluently delivered Shah Rukh Khan's iconic line from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? He spoke in Hindi, and was quite flawless, considering the fact that he had just learnt it from his co-star Rudraksh Jaiswal. "It's better than my Spanish," he had commented on the same video.

Here are other times when actors from Hollywood spoke in Hindi.

Will Smith sings Aati Kya Khandala.

Hollywood actor Will Smith in one of the shows in India had attempted to sing the song 'Aati Kya Khandala', which originally featured Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji. He followed the beats and instructions of the other Indian members who were present in the show. It wouldn't be completely wrong to say, Will performed fairly well.

Tom Holland singing, 'Spider Man, Spider Man, tune churaya mere dil ka chain'.

Tom Holland was the third face of the superhero character Spider-Man, after Tobey Mcguire and Andrew Garfield. During the promotions of his standalone film, Spider-Man Homecoming, he had attempted to sing the song, Spider Man, Spider Man, tune churaya mera dil ka chain.

Mark Ruffalo speaks Hindi in The Avengers

It was in 2012 film where Mark Ruffalo was heard speaking in Hindi in Marvel's first cinematic ensemble, The Avengers. The actor had played the role of Bruce Banner, Hulk, and according to the script he was seen hiding in India.

Brett Lee in Asha Bhosle's song 'You're the one for me'

Australian cricketer turned actor, before featuring in the film Being Indian had featured in a music video with Asha Bhosle. He was seen singing Hindi, in an Australian accent, in the final sequence of the song.