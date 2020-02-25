Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV has taken a jibe at Donald Trump and Narendra Modi. The director said that the US President should request SS Rajamouli to use his wizard CG multiplication techniques and make the 1 lakh people in Ahmedabad look like 1 crore.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are now a two-day trip to India. It is their first tour to the country after he became the president and they are visiting Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25. A lot is being spoken about his historical visit and the deals he is going to sign during this visit.

Days before his visit, Donald Trump had made a tall claim about the size of the crowd that will welcome him in Ahmedabad. The US president had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him that there would be 10 million people to greet him on his arrival. He was mocked by many people, as Sardar Patel Stadium, commonly known as Motera Stadium, has a seating capacity of 110,000 spectators.

Ram Gopal Varma was one of those people, who mocked Donald Trump's tall claim. The filmmaker had tweeted on February 22, "The only way @realDonaldTrump's claim there will be 10 million people to welcome him in India can come true is, if they manage to line up Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Amir Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rajnikant, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and SUNNY LEONE to stand next to TRUMP."

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account on February 24 to talk about the money spent on Donald Trump's visit to India. He expressed his displeasure over crores of rupees spent on the arrangements for his visit. It is a waste of money, which the US will never do when an Indian PM visits America. He also mocked Donald Trump's facial expressions while watching cultural programmes in India.

We Indians spent thousands of crores in welcoming @realDonaldTrump, but will Americans spend even thousands of rupees in welcoming @narendramodi to the US? That says about America and not India... Just saying! The only reason @realdonaldtrump coming to India is because he's obsessed with crowd sizes which he can brag about till he dies ..I hope for his sake the 10 million will turn up..But knowing him he will just lie and say 15 million turned up..Just saying! Spending tonnes of money to impress visiting dignitaries is a throwback to the feudal era which America has done away with long ago.. But our inherent slave culture will never allow us to do that.. just saying! Dying to see @realdonaldtrump's facial expressions while he's watching our cultural programmes .. Knowing him, he will be bored to death.. Just saying! I don't know of a single Indian who watches our own cultural programmes.. So I guess it's not fair to expect others to be excited and entertained..A Bollywood nite would be a far better option.. Just saying! Does anybody in any country go to other peoples countries to watch their cultural programmes? They usually go for sight-seeing in day time and having fun at night time ..Just saying!

Ram Gopal Varma took a dig at Donald Trump's obsession for the crowd and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring him to get a massive crowd of 1 crore people. The director said that they should Rajamouli to use his CG multiplication techniques to make the 1 lakh people in Ahmedabad look like 1 crore.