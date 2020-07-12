Ram Gopal Varma, who is fondly known as RGV, says that Amitabh Bachchan will get well soon, killing COVID-19. The director said he won't pray for the Bollywood megastar, but he will pray for the Coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account on Saturday night to reveal that he was tested positive for COVID-19. The senior actor tweeted, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive.. shifted to Hospital.. hospital informing authorities.. family and staff underwent tests, results awaited. All that has been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

The revelation of Amitabh Bachchan came as a shock to the people across the country. Along with fans, many celebs from Indian cinema, politics, sports and other walks of life wished the senior actor a speedy recovery. Social media was flooded with messages of shock, concerns and prayers throughout the night.

Ram Gopal Varma has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in movies like Sarkar (2005) Darna Zaroori Hai (2006), Nishabd, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), Rann (2010), Department (2012) and Sarkar 3 (2017). The director has maintained a very cordial relationship with the 77-year-old actor.

The filmmaker took to his Twitter account on Sunday morning to talk about Amitabh Bachchan's health. But unlike other celebs, Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his different way of tweet, did not wish him. He wrote, "SARKAAAR am sure u will kick Corona on its butt and come back stronger than ever like u always did ..I won't pray for u, but I will pray for the Corona who will surely die in its assault on u."

It is known that Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalized for various reasons on different occasions and he has even become a victim of death hoax some times. But he has walked out of the hospitals healthy every time. He is a true fighter as pointed out by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who tweeted, "Fighters like you know only one thing - fight. Your positivity and enthusiasm for life will bring you home soon and you shall inspire the world."