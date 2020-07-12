amitabh bachchan and abhishek bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID19. This news has come as a shocker for many.

As per media reports, Bachchan was taken to the hospital from the back gate of the Nanavati hospital around 7.30 PM. After being tested positive for coronavirus, and now Amitabh Bachchan has been kept in an isolation ward where his condition is being constantly monitored. Big B took to his Twitter account to reveal that he has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

His tweet read as:

"I have tested COVID-19 positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," 

And if this just wasn't enough, soon it was reported that Abhishek Bachchan too tested covid-19 positive.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,"(sic) read Abhishek's tweet.

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, fans of the megastar took over social media to pray for his speedy recovery. #AmitabhBachchan started trending on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Soon after, a number of celebs took to the microblogging site to pray and wish a speedy recovery to the of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Check out the Tweets below:

Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers..

Dulquer Salman too tweeted for Bachchan. He wrote, "Get well soon sir ! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery !"

Amitabh also took to Instagram to post a photo of himself from the hospital, along with a message asking anyone who has come in touch with him to get tested.

Amitabh Bachchan stays in his Jalsa bungalow with wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya. His daughter Shweta and her children are also in Mumbai currently.

aishwariya and Abhishek

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Related