Shortly after the news of Amitabh Bachchan being tested COVID-19 positive broke, new reports are coming in suggesting Abhishek Bachchan has also contracted the virus. In the video clip showing Big B being taken to the hospital, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen accompanying his father in their personal car.

Abhishek Bachchan confirmed the news of testing positive COVID-19 on Twitter.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Junior Bachchan tweeted.

In addition, the actor said they have been complying with the BMC. More details on contact-tracing are underway.

Praying for speedy recovery of the Bachchans

The shocking development of two versatile Bollywood actors testing positive for COVID-19 has shaken the entire nation. Wishes and prayers have been pouring in for the Bachchan actors. Film stars, politicians, celebs, and millions of fans have shared their wishes for Amitabh and Abhishek's speedy recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

The doctors at the Nanavati hospital have reportedly confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan was symptomatic. The actor was already isolating at home before he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. But he was rushed to the hospital after complaining of breathing issues, sources reportedly confirmed.

This is a developing story...