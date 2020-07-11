Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19, the actor shared the news on Twitter on Saturday. The Big B has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai's Ville Parle.

"I have tested Covid positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," the 77-year-old actor's official Twitter handle tweeted moments ago.

Prayers for Big B's speedy recovery

People not just from the film fraternity, but the entire nation is praying for the speedy recovery of the Bollywood superstar.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will return to host the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The auditions of the show concluded in May this year. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in upcoming movies include Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund.

IBTimes wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery.

This is a developing story...