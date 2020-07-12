The news of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19 has the entire nation in shock. Moments later, Big B's son Abhishek Bachchan announced that he, too, contracted the virus. Prayers for both the actors' speedy recovery have been pouring in on social media platforms.

Many are concerned about Amitabh Bachchan as the Nanavati Hospital doctors have refused to share bulletin updates on the actor's health and only the Bachchan family will release the details of any developments.

According to sources, the 77-year-old actor's condition is stable even though he has mild fever. Amitabh Bachchan is currently in the hospital's isolation ward and his condition being monitored by the doctors.

Amitabh Bachchan's health updates

Amitabh Bachchan was reportedly in self-isolation before he was rushed to the hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties. Big B's COVID-19 test results had arrived on Saturday, but the actor wanted to share the update with his fans himself so it wasn't revealed by the hospital on the same day.

Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have tested negative. The KBC host urged everyone who came in contact with the actor recently to get tested for the virus as a caution. The Bachchan residence, Jalsa, has also been sanitized.