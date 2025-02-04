A significant gathering of senior leaders from terror organizations, including Talha Saif, the brother of UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar, along with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commanders Asghar Khan Kashmiri and Masood Ilyas, and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives, is set to take place in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The event, titled "Kashmir Solidarity and Al-Aqsa Flood Conference," will be held at Shaheed Sabir Stadium in Rawalakot. The PoJK Prime Minister and other officials are expected to attend, alongside a delegation from Hamas, including Dr. Khaled Qaddoumi, Hamas' representative in Tehran.

This marks the first time Hamas officials are formally participating in such an event in PoJK, signaling Pakistan's deepening engagement with internationally recognized jihadist networks.

Pakistan's History of "Solidarity Day" and its Changing Purpose

February 5, first introduced by Nawaz Sharif in the 1990s after a proposal from Jamaat-e-Islami leader Qazi Hussain, has long been observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day in Pakistan. Originally meant to project support for Kashmir, it gained momentum as protests erupted, fueled by allegations of human rights violations by India.

However, following 9/11, General Pervez Musharraf scaled back terrorist infiltration, shutting down training camps under international pressure. In recent years, as India strengthened its stance on cross-border terrorism, particularly with the Balakot airstrikes in 2019, Pakistan has been looking to revive old networks under different banners.

Propaganda Video Surfaces Ahead of Event

Ahead of the February 5 event, an 8-minute propaganda video has surfaced on social media, reportedly released by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League. The video:

Glorifies secessionists such as Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Yasin Malik, and Masrat Alam. Eulogizes dead terrorists, including Burhan Wani and Manan Wani, showing their funeral processions. Encourages Kashmiri youth to take up arms, equating Kashmir with Gaza and legitimizing terrorism as "resistance." Condemns India's abrogation of Article 370, framing it as an occupation move.

The narrative seeks to justify Pakistan's involvement while strategically omitting the issue of self-determination in PoJK itself, instead promoting Kashmir's absorption into Pakistan.

Growing Discontent in PoJK Over Terror Influence

Haris Qadeer, a prominent PoJK activist, has openly opposed the February 5 event, calling it a state-sponsored ploy to push PoJK youth toward terrorism under the guise of "solidarity."

"The same extremist groups that Pakistan once claimed to have dismantled under the National Action Plan are now leading this event," Qadeer stated. He accused Pakistan's military establishment of using terror proxies to suppress civil movements demanding self-rule in PoJK, especially in Rawalakot and Poonch, which have been at the forefront of protests.

PoJK residents increasingly believe that Pakistan, unable to control the 2024 anti-government uprisings, is diverting public anger by reigniting the jihadist narrative in Jammu & Kashmir.

Reviving Jihadi Networks

Despite past commitments to counterterrorism, Pakistan appears to be rebuilding its terror networks in PoJK. Activists warn that Islamabad is now:

Using terror elements to silence local autonomy movements in PoJK. Fueling anti-India sentiment while maintaining plausible deniability on the international stage. Reactivating banned groups under new names, such as "Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir."

Historically, PoJK's Poonch district has been a center of progressive resistance against both Pakistani state control and Islamist extremism. Observers suggest that Pakistan's security apparatus is now mobilizing social media campaigns, paid influencers, and Islamist militias to counter the growing pro-autonomy sentiment.

In a video statement, Haris Qadeer urged PoJK residents not to fall for Islamabad's war narrative, warning that it could once again devastate the region.

"Pakistan is manipulating young Kashmiris into war at the cost of their future. This has nothing to do with 'solidarity'—it is a recruitment drive for terrorism," he said.

Pakistan's Own Contradictions: Terrorism vs. Governance

The revocation of Article 370 in India has effectively dismantled separatist politics, leaving terror groups struggling to justify their cause. India's Jammu & Kashmir has moved ahead economically, leaving PoJK behind in development, education, and governance.

Now, Pakistan is trying to mask PoJK's economic distress with war rhetoric. Last year, protests erupted in Gilgit-Baltistan, where demonstrators refused to observe "Kashmir Solidarity Day" and instead demanded rights for themselves.

In a recent rally in Muzaffarabad, PoJK's Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq openly called for promoting "jihadi culture"—a stark shift from Pakistan's past claims of counterterrorism efforts.

Analysts believe Pakistan is now using its jihadist network internally to:

Suppress growing dissent in PoJK. Control local politics through extremist proxies. Ensure the region remains under Islamabad's influence.

The Bigger Picture

The inclusion of Hamas representatives in this conference raises serious concerns over Pakistan's evolving role in global jihadist circles.

While Pakistan officially claims to fight terrorism, events like the February 5 conference indicate a strategic shift—not just using terror groups against India, but also repurposing them to maintain control over its own territories.

PoJK is witnessing a new phase: Instead of dismantling terrorist groups, Pakistan appears to be integrating them into its state propaganda machinery. The February 5 event may just be the latest chapter in this dangerous game.