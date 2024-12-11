The government of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK) was compelled to repeal a controversial law that prohibited unauthorized public gatherings. This move came in response to widespread protests and escalating regional unrest. The Presidential Ordinance 2024, which imposed severe penalties, including up to seven years in prison, for anyone attending an unsanctioned demonstration, had become a flashpoint for one of the most significant movements in recent years against Pakistani control of PoJK.

The decision to repeal the law came on December 8, following nearly three weeks of intense protests, a region-wide strike, and a series of mass marches. The protests, led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) and the All Parties Coordination Committee (APCC), reflect the longstanding anger and dissatisfaction of the people of PoJK, who have long accused Pakistan of neglecting the region's development, exploiting its natural resources, and curtailing political freedoms.

The root of the protests

The protests in PoJK are deeply rooted in the region's political, economic, and social challenges, many of which date back to Pakistan's occupation of Jammu and Kashmir after the 1947 partition. For decades, PoJK has been governed directly by Islamabad, with little input from local leaders. The region has suffered from underdevelopment, with Islamabad prioritizing its own political and strategic interests over the welfare of the local population.

One of the key issues driving the protests is the lack of political autonomy in PoJK. The people of PoJK have long called for greater independence and self-determination, particularly over their natural resources, which they argue Islamabad exploits for the benefit of Pakistan's economy without any significant investment in the region's development.

Impact of the Presidential Ordinance 2024

In the face of growing dissent and protests, the government of PoJK, with backing from Islamabad, enacted the Presidential Ordinance 2024 on November 21, which sought to stifle public demonstrations and curtail the right to protest. The ordinance made it illegal to hold any public gathering without prior permission from the authorities, and those found violating the law faced harsh penalties, including prison sentences of up to seven years.

The move was widely seen as an attempt by Islamabad to suppress the growing wave of unrest in PoJK, which had already been simmering for months. The ordinance effectively criminalized peaceful protests, targeting activists, opposition leaders, and ordinary citizens who sought to express their dissatisfaction with the government's policies. The law also gave police unprecedented powers to disperse protests, using force if necessary, and gave the government the ability to detain individuals without trial.

Aftermath and future implications

On December 8, under intense public pressure, PoJK President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry finally announced the repeal of the Presidential Ordinance. The move came after weeks of mass protests, strikes, and growing international attention on the human rights violations occurring in the region. The government also agreed to release all detained activists and promised to address some of the economic grievances raised by the protestors, including revising electricity tariffs and restoring subsidies for basic goods like flour.

While the repeal of the ordinance was a significant victory for the protest movement, the broader issues raised by the demonstrators remain unresolved. The repeal does not address the underlying demands for political autonomy, control over regional resources, and much-needed infrastructure development. The protests have also highlighted the deep dissatisfaction with Islamabad's governance of PoJK, with many in the region feeling that they have been treated as second-class citizens in their own land.

Despite the partial victory, protest leaders, including Mir, made it clear that their fight would continue. "The repeal of this ordinance is just the beginning," Mir said. "We will continue our fight until justice is delivered." The demand for full autonomy and control over natural resources remains at the heart of the protest movement.