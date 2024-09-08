In a significant announcement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday invited residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to join India, emphasizing that they are considered India's own, unlike Pakistan which views them as foreigners.

Singh's statement comes after an affidavit by Pakistan's additional solicitor general referred to PoJK as a foreign land, highlighting the difference in how India and Pakistan view the region's residents.

Joining the election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir by addressing a rally in Ramban district in support of party candidate Thakur Rakesh Singh, the Union minister came down heavily on the National Conference-Congress alliance over its poll promise of restoring Article 370 and said it is impossible as long as the BJP is there.

He welcomed the "sea change" in the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and said youths now carry laptops and computers instead of pistols and revolvers.

Singh criticized the National Conference-Congress alliance for promising to restore Article 370, calling it impossible under BJP's rule.

Singh highlighted the improved security situation in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370's abrogation in 2019, noting that youths now carry laptops instead of weapons. He urged support for the BJP to drive development in the region, ensuring progress that would attract PoJK residents to join India.

BJP's vision for Jammu and Kashmir

Singh's message was clear: the BJP is dedicated to the long-term development of Jammu and Kashmir, and the party's leadership has already begun this transformation.

He pledged that if given the mandate, Jammu and Kashmir would rise to the top position among Indian states in terms of development, peace, and progress.

Addressing a public meeting in Ramban, Jammu & Kashmir

"Under the BJP, we have ensured that the people of J&K experience the benefits of good governance and stability. Our focus is on development and bringing prosperity to every corner of this region," Singh remarked.

He added that the region has seen significant infrastructural investment, particularly following the removal of Articles 370 and 35A, which had previously granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

No one can restore Article 370

Rajnath Singh reiterated the BJP's firm stance against the reinstatement of Article 370, which was abrogated in 2019. He accused the Congress Party of attempting to mislead the people by promising to restore the article, but he made it abundantly clear that such a move would never be allowed under the BJP.

"Let the Congress try to bring back Article 370 if they can. We have ensured that peace and stability are maintained in Jammu and Kashmir, and no one has the courage to reverse this progress," Singh declared. He emphasized that the abrogation of Article 370 had led to a more integrated and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir, far from the unrest that some had predicted.

Transformation from terrorism to tourism

Singh highlighted the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir from a region plagued by terrorism to one that is now recognized for its tourism and development potential. He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for fostering an environment conducive to peace and prosperity.

Singh mentioned that since the abrogation of Article 370, investments worth ₹38,000 crore have poured into the region, furthering its economic growth. The government has also initiated development programs for border villages, aiming to integrate these often-neglected areas into the broader growth narrative.

"Jammu and Kashmir was once known for terrorism, but today it stands as a beacon of tourism. The changes are evident, and they are here to stay," Singh said.

One of the key metrics of the region's transformation, according to Singh, is the increase in voter turnout since the constitutional changes. He noted that before the removal of Articles 370 and 35A, voter participation was relatively low. However, in the elections that followed, voter turnout saw a marked rise, indicating a growing trust in the democratic process.

Singh assured the people that the BJP is committed to the protection and development of Jammu and Kashmir. He called on the voters to support the BJP, promising that under the party's leadership, the region would continue to enjoy peace, stability, and economic growth.