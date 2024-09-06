Terming the abrogation of Article 370 as a historic event in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP on Friday said that by the scrapping of this article and through strong interventions by the Modi Government, peace and prosperity have now been ensured in the region, with a visible reduction in terrorism, border shelling, and militancy.

"Post 2019, terrorism in J&K has decreased by 75 percent with no stone pelting or organized hartals recorded since 2022", the party stated in its election manifesto released by Union Home Ministry Amit Shah at Jammu for Assembly elections in the UT.

Shah, while releasing the election manifesto of the party, emphasized that Article 370 has become a part of history and will never be reinstated. Shah stated that the last decade will be remembered as a golden period in the country's and J&K's history.

Key Highlights: Article 370 is gone and will never return, as it only facilitated terrorism and armed militancy among youth.

The BJP will protect the reservations granted to Gujjars, Bakerwals, and Pahadis, regardless of election results.

Terrorism will be completely eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir.

A white paper will be issued to hold accountable those responsible for the emergence of terrorism in J&K.

Shah urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the BJP in the assembly elections, promising development and good governance if given a five-year tenure. His speech marked the beginning of the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls, scheduled to take place in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1.

Amit Shah slams NC for promising restoration of Art 370

Union Home Minister criticized the National Conference's manifesto promise to restore Article 370, stating that it has been permanently abolished and will not be reinstated. He also announced that the BJP will release a "White Paper" on the 40,000 killings in J&K and hold those responsible accountable.

"The BJP will release a White Paper on 40,000 killings in J&K and fix responsibility", he said, adding, "The party wants the integration of J&K with the Union of India".

Shah criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for supporting the NC manifesto. He dared NC to try and touch the reservation of Gujjars and Bakerwals.

On the demand of restoring statehood, the Home Minister said that the statehood will be granted to J&K at an appropriate time after Assembly polls.

Shah's statements came during a press conference in Jammu, where he released the BJP's manifesto for the J&K assembly polls.

