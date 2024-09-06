Terming the abrogation of Article 370 as a historic event in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP on Friday said that by the scrapping of this article and through strong interventions by the Modi Government, peace and prosperity have now been ensured in the region, with a visible reduction in terrorism, border shelling, and militancy.
"Post 2019, terrorism in J&K has decreased by 75 percent with no stone pelting or organized hartals recorded since 2022", the party stated in its election manifesto released by Union Home Ministry Amit Shah at Jammu for Assembly elections in the UT.
Shah, while releasing the election manifesto of the party, emphasized that Article 370 has become a part of history and will never be reinstated. Shah stated that the last decade will be remembered as a golden period in the country's and J&K's history.
Key Highlights:
- Article 370 is gone and will never return, as it only facilitated terrorism and armed militancy among youth.
- The BJP will protect the reservations granted to Gujjars, Bakerwals, and Pahadis, regardless of election results.
- Terrorism will be completely eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir.
- A white paper will be issued to hold accountable those responsible for the emergence of terrorism in J&K.
Shah urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the BJP in the assembly elections, promising development and good governance if given a five-year tenure. His speech marked the beginning of the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls, scheduled to take place in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1.
Amit Shah slams NC for promising restoration of Art 370
Union Home Minister criticized the National Conference's manifesto promise to restore Article 370, stating that it has been permanently abolished and will not be reinstated. He also announced that the BJP will release a "White Paper" on the 40,000 killings in J&K and hold those responsible accountable.
LIVE: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah releases party's manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024.#BJPJnKSankalpPatra https://t.co/uKBIZ6tnaO— BJP Jammu & Kashmir (@BJP4JnK) September 6, 2024
"The BJP will release a White Paper on 40,000 killings in J&K and fix responsibility", he said, adding, "The party wants the integration of J&K with the Union of India".
Shah criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for supporting the NC manifesto. He dared NC to try and touch the reservation of Gujjars and Bakerwals.
जम्मू-कश्मीर के लिए भाजपा का संकल्प— BJP (@BJP4India) September 6, 2024
सभी के लिए सस्ती स्वास्थ्य सेवा सुनिश्चित करने हेतु आयुष्मान भारत सेहत योजना के 5 लाख रुपये के कवरेज के अतिरिक्त 2 लाख रुपये प्रदान करेंगे।#BJPJnKSankalpPatra pic.twitter.com/UN6uEQ3FFp
On the demand of restoring statehood, the Home Minister said that the statehood will be granted to J&K at an appropriate time after Assembly polls.
Shah's statements came during a press conference in Jammu, where he released the BJP's manifesto for the J&K assembly polls.
BJP's big promises for a new J&K
- By wiping out terrorism and separatism, we will make Jammu and Kashmir a leader in the development and progress in the nation.
- To further propel Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for women-led development in Jammu and Kashmir, we will prioritize enhancing women's financial security and self-reliance by:
- Implementing 'Maa Samman Yojana' to provide Rs 18,000 per year to the senior most woman in every household in Jammu & Kashmir.
- Providing assistance through the state government for Women SHGs on the issue of interest on bank loans Providing 2 free LPG cylinders every year to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana beneficiaries.
- Through Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Rozgar Yojana (PPNDRY), we will create 5 lakh employment Rs 3,000 yearly through DBT as travel allowance to college students under the 'Pragati Shiksha Yojana'. 05 We will enable the youth of Jammu & Kashmir to prepare for competitive exams like JKPSC and UPSC by:
- Ensuring fair and just recruitment processes, with timely interviews.
- Providing a reimbursement of coaching fees to the tune of Rs 10,000 for 2 years. Reimbursing the travel costs to examination centres and one-time application fee.
- We will promote and develop the economy in Jammu-Kashmir, with specific emphasis on:
- Setting up three regional development boards to monitor saturation of government schemes and craft programmes to meet the aspirations of the Jammu region Tourism industry development at Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, and upper reaches of Udhampur, Kathua Developing Dal Lake in Srinagar city as a world-class tourist destination and promoting water sports.
- Setting up an Amusement Park in Tattoo Ground in Srinagar Setting up an IT hub as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Jammu city Develop Gulmarg and Pahalgam in the Kashmir Valley as modern tourist towns and enhance the necessary infrastructure.
- Establishing a pharmaceutical park in Udhampur and an AYUSH Herbal park in Kishtwar Developing the Tawi Riverfront similar to the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
- Creating a separate lake development authority for Ranjit Sagar Dam thereby promoting tourism.
- To support existing businesses and small traders the following will be done:
- A new policy will be drafted to address the issues facing 7,000 existing MSME units in Jammu and Kashmir so that access to land and public utilities will be addressed. Issues around the regularisation of lease deeds of small traders and shopkeepers that are currently operating in existing markets and commercial spaces will be done in a time-bound manner.
- Initiate steps to resolve the problems of MSME units and workers.
- We will provide tablets/laptops to students studying in higher secondary classes in remote areas.
- We will ensure affordable healthcare for all by increasing the coverage of the Ayushman Bharat Sehat Scheme by an additional Rs 2 lakhs from Rs 5 lakhs.
- We will add 1,000 new seats to existing and upcoming government medical colleges.
- We will provide Rs 10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, comprising the existing Rs 6,000 along with an additional Rs 4,000, thereby ensuring the well-being of farmers in Jammu & Kashmir.
- We will address issues with utilities and other public services in Jammu Kashmir by providing: A scheme for relief from outstanding bills of electricity and water for all consumers.
- Drinking water through 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' Free electricity through PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with an additional subsidy of Rs10,000 to households for solar instrument installation.
- We will triple the old age, widow, and disability pensions from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, guaranteeing a life of dignity for the vulnerable groups.
- We will ensure the free allotment of 5 Marlas for landless beneficiaries through Atal Awas Yojana.
- We will implement reduced electricity tariffs, lowered by up to 50%, for agricultural activities, making it more affordable for farmers to operate irrigation pumps and other machinery.
- We will implement reforms for government employees which will: Ensure reservation in promotion for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes within government services.
- Create a transfer policy for all the employees specifically for Scheduled Caste and other employees working in Kashmir Valley.
- We will give a 20% quota to Agniveers in J&K government jobs and police recruitment and will follow the Jammu-Kashmir reservation policy without affecting the general quota.
- We will address the grievances of long-serving ad-hoc/contractual/daily wage employees.
- Additionally, we will provide targeted additional support to address the grievances of crucial community workers such as Anganwadi Workers, ASHAs, NHM workers, Rehbar-e-Khel employees (ReK), Community Information Centre (CIC) operators, Home Guards and National Youth Corps (NYCs).
- We will build 10,000 km of new rural roads to ensure that no village is left behind. Further, we will complete projects like Sadhna Pass Tunnel, and Katra-Banihal Railway Tunnel under the 'Har Tunnel Tez Pahal' Yojana for seamless connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir. 20