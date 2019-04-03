Revealed: THIS scene from Avengers was inspired by Rajinikanth's Robot

Avengers director Joe Russo, a part of the Russo Brothers, was recently in Mumbai, India to promote the latest film from the Marvel film - Avengers: Endgame. Ecstatic to begin the overseas promotions of the film from India, Joe Russo met fans and signed autographs at a special event in the heart of Bollywood. Joe Russo also met with the media and spoke about the Avengers series of movies and also how some Indian movies have inspired him, including Rajinikanth's Robot and Salman Khan's Dabangg series.

To the surprise of the media, Joe Russo revealed how Indian superstar Rajinikanth's sci-fi film Robot (2010) inspired a scene in an Avengers movie. A scene from Robot, also known as Endhiran in Tamil, was used to create a similar scene in the 2015 movie Avengers: Age of Ultron. Here's what Joe Russo revealed.

"Robot almost influenced the climatic moments in Avengers: Age of Ultron. There is a sequence in Robot, where all the robots come together to form a giant snake. In one of the final scenes (of Avengers: Age of Ultron), there was a bunch of Ultrons who were supposed to form a giant Ultron, and Avengers was set to fight that. But the sequence was eventually cut for time. It was this close. I was inspired directly by Robot. That was a direct influence from the Indian film," Russo revealed.

Rajinikanth's Robot 2:0 released on November 29, 2018, starring Amy Jackson, and Akshay Kumar as the main villain. We hope Joe Russo has seen it!

Joe Russo also spoke about liking Salman Khan's Dabangg movies. He has seen Dabangg and Dabangg 2 and has liked the way the action has been shot. The Avengers director also revealed that he is in talks with Priyanka Chopra to star in one of the forthcoming movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). "I'd love to work with Priyanka Chopra...I'm smiling only because we're potentially talking to her about something, I'm just not going to say what yet," Russo said.

