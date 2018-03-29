The Avengers: Infinity War trailers and the directors of the Marvel movie have already shared that a sizable portion of the movie will take place in Wakanda. Now, Vision actor Paul Bettany has revealed the reason behind Wakanda's role in the movie.

Spoiler alert:

Speaking to i09, the actor dropped some crucial plot spoilers that are bound to leave your eyes wide open. Hold your heart!

So, Bettany told the publication that Vision is attacked in the first half of the movie. But Vision manages to escape and flees to Wakanda with a few of the Avengers not only for protection but also a surgery. The actor revealed that Shuri tries to do something extremely risky in Shuri's lab. The attack on Vision has been teased in the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer.

YouTube Screenshot

"These bad guys are trying to get the stone out of my head and so Wanda and I fought them off, and then we've ended up here for surgery," Bettany said. It is no secret that Vision and Scarlet Witch are madly in love and it is safe to assume that Vision wants to turn into a human for her sake.

If you look at the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, you'd see that Shuri holds up holographic image of Vision's head, presuming that she's examining how to proceed with the surgery. The whole plot has been teased in several TV spots and even in the trailer. In one of the recent TV spots, Vision is seen accompanying Black Widow and Captain America into a lab set up.

In another clip, he is seen informing the Avengers that there is less time. It is safe to say that Thanos' mad search for the infinity stones brings him to Wakanda and thus the epic battle teased in the trailers take place.

That moment is also teased in the Infinity War trailer through Tony Stark. In recent trailer released, Iron Man says, "We have one advantage, he's coming to us," referring to Vision. So will Shuri successfully remove the stone and save him? Fans will have to wait for the film's release to know what happens.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27: