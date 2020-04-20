Kajol was an established actress when Rani was taking her baby steps in the showbiz. As everyone thought Kajol and Rani being cousins as their respective fathers were first cousins, Kajol would help sister Rani and make her path easy in the industry but that never happened.

In fact, it is said that Kajol gave Rani some of the very difficult times in the movies. The not so good relation between them was because of some property issues that was going on between both the families over the years.

Things became even worse when Kajol who was Yash Raj banner and late Yash Chopra's favourite heroine was replaced by Rani Mukerji. Rani Mukerji was the new muse for YRF after Yash Chopra's son Aditya Chopra came on board. Aditya Chopra was madly in love with Rani and crazy behind her acting talent. This stretched the rope even more and there was no point left for Rani and Kajol to reconcile.

When Karan Johar cast Rani alongside Kajol and Shahrukh in his debut film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', it didn't go down well with Kajol, in fact, she even pressurized Karan to replace Rani with some other actress but since Rani was referred by Aditya Chopra, Karan also couldn't help but cast Rani in the film.

After 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', there was no looking back for Rani

That was the first and the last movie where the two sisters worked together in a film. After 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', there was no looking back for Rani as she and YRF would go hand in hand.

Rani got married to Aditya Chopra in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy but she did host a grand reception in Mumbai which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood except for her family and this is Kajol and her family. The wedding was also attended by Aishwarya Rai who was not in good terms with Rani after the 'Chalte Chalte' episode.

But it seems like times have changed and Kajol and Rani are trying their best to maintain cordial relations with each other. The two now happily meet and greet each other during the Durga Puja festival in Mumbai every year.