Bollywood is a place where nothing can be kept under wraps for a long period. Rani Mukerji and Aamir Khan's love affair is one of the many hidden affairs we know. In an old interview with Simi Garewal Rani Mukerji had revealed about her childhood crush who was none other than Aamir Khan, it was during that time when his film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat' had released and in no time he was one of the loved stars in the eyes of his female fans.

Rani recalled the incident during her schooling days. Rani Mukerji used to be a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Shahrukh Khan, as a kid. She had autographs of all the three superstars. But the moment in which she got Aamir Khan's autograph is the one she remembers well, and not too fondly.

While narrating the incident to Simi, she said that she approached Aamir with her autograph book for the autograph while he was busy with his shot. And Aamir just took the book from her and signed and handed over the same to her again, this gesture of Aamir hurt the little Rani and after many years when Rani landed in the same industry while shooting for Ghulam, she confronted Aamir of his rude gesture but Aamir was not ready to accept that we would have done something of that kind to any of his child fans.

Everyone knew Rani had a crush on Aamir but hardly people know that the two even had hots for each other. They worked together for the first time in 1998 release 'Ghulam' when Aamir was a star with blockbuster hits like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' and 'Dil' to his credit while Rani was a newbie.

It is said that the two fell for each other on the sets of 'Ghulam'. In an interview with the media when Rani was asked about her experience working with Aamir in Ghulam she said,

"When I did my first film with him, I used to look at his shoes as I used to be all tensed and nervous. I was a huge Aamir Khan fan. I had a crush on him. When I had seen QSQT (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak), I was in school."

"I was very nervous while doing a romantic scene with him. I would look at his shoes because I couldn't look into his eyes because I feared I would fall in love with him". She further added, "Now I look into his eyes. I keep gazing into his eyes until he asks me not to".

Rani and Aamir maintain a cordial relationship. The two were last seen together in director Reema Kagti's 'Talaash' paired as a couple. The movie also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan.