The lockdown imposed due to the current coronavirus pandemic has been extended in India till May 3. While the measure has been imposed for the safety of the people and for our own protection, some have been separated from their families in the process.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan has been stuck at the actors Panchgani villa for the duration of the lockdown. Now, the chances of him returning soon have reduced considering the announcement of the extension. This has his family worried about him.

Junaid Khan stranded at Panchgani bungalow

The spread of Coronavirus has demanded some drastic measures due to the rapid spread of the virus which has no known cure. India has now been under lockdown for 21 days, and just the other day the Prime Minister announced that the lockdown shall continue till 3rd May. While safety is key, this has adversely affected many.

When the lockdown was announced, nobody was allowed to travel, which meant those who left home to any part of the country before it was announced, had to stay wherever they were for the next 21 days. However, with the extension announced, it makes their return home even more uncertain.

Aamir Khan's elder son Junaid Khan was in Panchgani when the lockdown was announced and had no means to return to Mumbai. Now, the starkid will have to remain there for longer. The 26-year-old's family meanwhile is under lockdown at Aamir Khan's Pali Hill residence in Mumbai. This has worried his family over his safety and well-being.

Junaid Khan had shown an interest in Bollywood having worked as an Assistant Director. He also interned under his father on PK in 2015. The youngster has been keen on joining films and was last seen in his sister Ira Khan's play Medea.