Kareena Kapoor khan aka Bebo is one of the sassiest and most sought after diva of b-town. From her debut in JP Dutta's 'Refugee' to playing a cop in her latest outing 'Angrezi medium', Bebo has certainly grown manifolds both professionally, as well as personally.

Whether it may be for her acting skills, her dressing styles, her physique or even her relationship equations, Kareena has always been a proactive figure in tinsel town, something which not everyone can claim to be. But this transformation from a bubbly girl next door to a boss lady of Bollywood has not been an overnight one, Curious about how it happened? Read below to find out.

Bebo's Bollywood Journey

Kareena Kapoor is a bonafide diva of Bollywood. Hailing from the prestigious Kapoor clan and following the footsteps of her sister, Bebo made her Bollywood debut in 2002 in Refugee with Abhishek Bachchan. She won Filmfare award in the 'Best Female Debut' category for her brilliant performance and screen presence.

From Flop to Fabulous

While movies like Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, Khushi, Jeena Sirf Mere Liye, Mai Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and Talaash, portrayed Kareena as a queen of 'overacting', it was Chameli and Omkara that brought her back on tracks. She even bagged the Filmfare Award for Special Performance for her acting skills in Chameli.

Though Kareena became an overnight star with her first movie, it was only after playing the iconic character of 'POO' aka Pooja in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, she became the inspiration for of her female fan base. After that, there was no turning back for Kareena.

She became the ultimate diva of Bollywood and had big banner projects and brands in her kitty. After romancing Greek god Hrithik Roshan and other new faces, Kareena finally found her true match for on, as well as off-screen romance, Shahid Kapoor.

Love, Break-Up, Zindagi of Kareena Kapoor

Kareena and Shahid's love story started from the sets of a movie and ended on another. What happened in between, was no less than a fairy tale. Bebo met Sasha on the sets of Fida and soon, the two started dating each other. Although it was Kareena who took the first step, she soon became the 'centre' of Shahid's life.

Their real-life romance was blooming day by day but their on-screen chemistry was not able to impress the audience. While being in a relationship with Shahid, Bebo did the multi-starrer ensemble crime thriller 36 China Town, Hulchul, Kyon Ki, Chup Chup Ke and Bewafaa which might not have worked on the box office, but gained her critical acclaim.

But finally, the year came when Jab We Met released and Bebo and Sasha enthralled the box-office with their sizzling chemistry. Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met was a milestone for Kareena and Shahid's professional life, but on the personal front, they lost each other. The news of Kareena-Shahid break-up was making the headlines when they were shooting the movie but the scene became obvious on the last day of the shoot, as they came and left separately, after completing the shoot. Bebo moved on and found her new love in Saif Ali Khan.

Flab to Fit: Bebo's fantastic transformation

Hailing from a non-vegetarian Punjabi Family, Bebo has always been a chubby girl. Kareena used to look at little chubby, even after making her Bollywood debut. Though she had a sizzling figure, it was around Don 2, when she realised that she needs to shed off that extra weight.

Kareena transformed herself by turning vegetarian and opting for power yoga. Soon, the world saw a new version of Kareena after her break-up with Shahid, which eventually gave birth to the term called 'Zero-Figure'. Though Tashan failed to create magic in the theatres, her chemistry with Saif Ali Khan and her super sexy body created a lot of buzz.

Bebo to Begum, and hottest mommy in the tinsel town

Kareena Kapoor Khan met her husband Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan where the romance began to grow. They went on to star in Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod together. Just like Shahid, Kareena's movies with her real-life partner failed to entertain the audience, but that did not stop the brooding romance between Saif and Kareena. The couple got married in October 2012 and Bebu finally became the Begum to the Nawab of Bollywood.

Like many other celebrities, Kareena never shied away from flaunting her baby bump, when she was pregnant with Taimur. After giving birth to paparazzi's favourite Bollywood kid, Taimur Ali Khan, she started working out to get back in the shape. After two years of break, Kareena made a strong comeback with Veere Di Wedding in 2018 with Sonam Kapoor.

Kareena's career graph is a slap on the face for those who say marriage and motherhood is an end of an actresses career. Apart from being hottest begum to Saif Ali Khan and yummy mummy of Tinsel town, she has major big banner projects in her kitty. Kareena Kapoor Khan, the ultimate diva of Bollywood, will be next seen in movies like Takht, Laal Singh Chadha and reportedly, Veere Di Wedding 2.

Well, what can we say, "Ye Sabki Favourite Hain!"