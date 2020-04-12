Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra might be happily enjoying their married life and being parents to a wonderful little daughter, Adira. There was a time when things weren't as rosy as they are today. It is not a secret that Aditya Chopra had parted ways with his childhood sweetheart and wife, Payal Khanna, to be with Rani Mukerji. However, things didn't go down as smoothly as one would have expected.

As per reports, Yash Chopra and Pam Chopra deeply loved their daughter-in-law Payal and were not too fond of Rani. Though they loved Rani as an actress but to replace Payal with Rani was something they didn't appreciate. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Yash Chopra had asked Aditya Chopra to leave the house, post which, the ace director stayed in a five-star hotel for almost a year. There are several reports which say that it was Aditya himself who decided to stay in the hotel until parents decided to stop interfering in his life.

When parents gave in

A Mumbai Mirror report had said, "Adi is back because his mother was very keen to have her son back home. She does not like Rani much, but has had to bend because she could not stay away from her son. A family reunion has happened and now things are better, though still not fully fine. In fact, he (Aditya Chopra) categorically told his parents that he would shift only if they did not interfere in his personal life."

'I curse and abuse him'

Aditya and Rani have had a strong marriage. Rani even calls herself 'parvati' and Aditya 'shiva' as she can't see anything beyond him. She had also said that she curses her husband but that comes out of love. "Yes, I do. I curse my husband every day; I abuse my husband every day, but he does such loving things that the cursing comes out with love! So, in my family when we curse, we curse with love. We don't curse with hate. If I curse somebody, that means I really love that person."