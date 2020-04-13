For the generation that grew up watching Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Baazigar, or even for the generation that grew up watching the transformation of the Hindi film industry from the era of Raj Kapoor to Khans of Bollywood, it is difficult to forget a happy couple such as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Their collaboration with director Karan Johar had set new kind of trends for college life, friendships and romance.

Years later when the two had collaborated for Rohit Shetty's film Dilwale, Shah Rukh Khan during a meeting with the journalists on the sets of his film had said," When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying, 'She is very bad, no focus, you will not be able to work with her'. And then I saw the rushes [first prints made of a film after a period of shooting] in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, 'I don't know what it is but she is magical on the screen'."

"Kajol is not technical. She is an honest actor and that's a great quality. My daughter [Suhana] wants to become an actress and I would want her to learn that. I hope I learn that from Kajol. I can't explain it but she is something else on screen," Shah Rukh had added.

Kajol too had shared her opinion about her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan. "I remember Shah Rukh and other actors had a huge hangover when they came on the sets and I was jabbering away in Marathi to his make-up guy. They were like, 'What is that voice? It is going to split open our heads'. He was very grumpy but I kept chatting and finally, he said, 'Will you please shut up?'. I think that's how we became friends."

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were last seen together in Dilwale. The film had failed to thrive since Shah Rukh-Kajol romance became a secondary topic in Rohit Shetty's anti-gravitational universe.

Since then Kajol had starred in various films such as Helicopter Eela, VIP 2 and quite recently in a short film named Devi, which became quite the hit on social media. Kajol also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Zero.