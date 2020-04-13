It was on Karan Johar's chat show that we got to know and see, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, as a couple, off-screen. The duo bared their souls out and spoke candidly about each-other and the equation they share on the show.

On being asked about how life has changed for Shah Rukh and Gauri after their children came into the world, Shah Rukh had a rather interesting reply. He said, "Surprisingly, I never thought Gauri would be a good mother.

She didn't come across as children-friendly. You see girls liking kids but not her, so I was quite surprised, pleasantly surprised. She is the kind of mother that kids with my kind of father need to have. She makes it sensible, simple and specifically middle-class. I think she hasn't changed at all from the time I have known her, she is still the same."

He further added, "I may have slipped or changed for better or worse but has been exactly the kind of women, she then was – very middle-class, very straight-forward, very honest, very simple and very intelligent. And she is intelligent in a very different kind of way. She is a silent observer of a lot of things and I do feel at times that I take advantage of it thinking she might not know I am doing this." It was at this point that Gauri stopped SRK and asked, "What are you hinting at?" And then the conversation veered to another direction.

Coming from different religions

On the same show, while talking about how they have different religions and what do they practice at home, Gauri had said, "Shah Rukh, he doesn't have any parents, unfortunately. If they were there, the elderly people in the house, they would have taken care of. But, it's nothing like that in our house. It's me who takes charge of be it Diwali or Holi or any festival.

So that's why the influence of my kids would be a lot with the Hindu part of the ... but the thing is that Aryan is so into Shah Rukh that he would follow his religion, I feel. He would always say 'I am a Muslim'. When he tells this to my mother, she gets, 'what do you mean?' There is a balance, I respect Shah Rukh's religion but that doesn't mean that I would convert and become a Muslim. I don't believe in that. I think everybody is an individual and follow their religion. But, obviously there should be no disrespect. Like Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion as well."