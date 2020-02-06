Riding high on the success of his last release 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', Ajay Devgn is now geared up for his next 'RRR' with the 'Bahubali' filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The film has already become a big name with its huge ensemble cast, which also includes Alia Bhatt together with other South superstars. Anything for this big project would be hefty but what will leave you stunned is Ajay's remuneration for the project!

The upcoming blockbuster will feature the 'Singham' actor is a pivotal cameo role with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles. However, the film's producer DVV Danayya offered to pay Ajay the same as the leading men in the film but he refused. Yes, you heard it right. After refusing the equal fee to Ram and NTR, Ajay demanded to act free!

Yes, Ajay is not charging any amount to be a part of 'RRR', as per the latest media reports, cited by Pinkvilla. It is being reported that he refrained from charging any fee due to his cordial relationship and friendship with Rajamouli.

Ajay's friendship with SS Rajamouli

Their friendship dates back to the days when 'Eega' was being shot. He had done a small voiceover for the film's Hindi version 'Makkhi' in 2012.

Although Ajay denied accepting any payment, the producer still offered him to pay him his actual market value. He still maintained that the reason he is part of the feature is friendship with Rajamouli.

It won't be wrong to call it a film worth watching. The magnum opus is being reported to be a period drama set against the pre-independence era. It will bring to life the story of two legendary freedom fighters -- Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

The ensemble cast of the film also has Alia who is said to be romancing Ram in the project, quite a significant role but the drawback of her character is the length of her role in the flick.

Alia's Role

For some time, there have been a lot of rumours on Alia Bhatt doing a cameo in RRR. Of late, it was said that she was doing an extended cameo in the movie. The latest buzz is that indeed she will be seen in a small, yet significant role.

In order to make-up for her lesser screen-time, SS Rajamouli has come up with the idea of having a special song on Alia Bhatt. The details of the track are still under wraps.

Alia's Wish

Talking about the length of the role, Alia Bhatt had earlier said to a leading news agency, "After being launched by Karan Johar, I just wanted to work with two directors. While one is Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the other one is Rajamouli. So I don't care about the length of my role because working with him itself is a big thing."

The film will also see Shriya Saran paired opposite Ajay. The two had earlier worked in 'Drishyam'. It was earlier scheduled to release on July 30 this year which has been moved six-months ahead to January 8 next year.