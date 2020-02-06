Can you paint with your toes? Hard to imagine, right? But a fan did the same thing for his idol, Amitabh Bachchan! Yes, a cerebral palsy afflicted 22-year-old fan finally got to live his dream of meeting his idol on Monday.

The 22-year-old who hails from a small labourer's family in Indore didn't even have a television in the house due to which he went to his neighbour's house only to see Big B on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Ayush Kundal was earlier set to meet Amitabh on Sunday but owing to the latter's health issues, it was rescheduled to Monday.

Moreover, Kundal who can't speak uses his left leg to paint and since, he is a very big fan of the 'Shehensha' actor, Ayush painted some of the star's portraits to convey and send the love.

'A huge fan of Bachchan'

Ayush's mother Saroj who is a housewife described her son's condition to Mid-day saying, "Ayush was born with cerebral palsy and 90 per cent of his body is afflicted by it. Only the toes of his leg move and he paints with them. He is a really huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan and through Facebook, we contacted Suresh Jumani, who is a member of a fan group of the actor. We wanted their help to meet Bachchan."

In making Ayush's dream come true, the fan group turned out to be a major aid. "We are not well-to-do. So the fan group helped us with tickets to Mumbai. On Sunday morning we reached Mumbai by train and the team promised us they would help us meet Amitabh Bachchan. But, on Sunday at 6 pm at Jalsa, a staff member announced that Bachchan's health was not good and he could not meet fans."

Hearing that the star's health wasn't good, the family planned on returning to their place however, they were then called by Amitabh himself. "When we were about to take the train at 8.30 pm, the team arrived and requested us not to go home, as Bachchan wanted to meet us and he had also apologised for cancelling the earlier meeting," Saroj said.

Amitabh buys the toe-made paintings

What more could have pleased this special fan who came all the way from Indore to catch on Bib B, then the actor himself buying his paintings?

"On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan had a meeting at Goa. We thought again we would miss the chance to meet him. But at 6 pm sharp he met us at his Janak bungalow in Juhu. The team bought all of Ayush's paintings and gifted them to Bachchan. They also gave us Rs 50, 000 for them," said an overwhelmed Saroj.

Even the actor was joyful to meet Kundal and also sent a message to the fan group later.

"My special friend, Ayush, truly special... has so many limitations of speech and movement but his heart and feet move in the directions that most understand.

He paints with his feet. He paints all the images from KBC that he enjoys. I am so sorry that I missed him on Sunday, but after a request from the fan group's team and Jumani, I was able to get him back. The next evening I had the honour of a private meeting. Bless you Ayush and may the almighty keep you in his blessings. My gratitude and love," Bachchan wrote.