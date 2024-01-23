Ananya Panday walked the ramp for Paris Couture Week and the internet is having a field day over it. Ananya walked the ramp wearing a little black dress and carried a giant sieve with butterflies on it. The diva walked the ramp wearing Rahul Mishra's creation. Sharing pictures and videos from the walk, Panday wrote, "Walking for Rahul Mishra at Paris Couture Week."

Ananya's ramp walk

Designer Rahul Mishra, also gave a glimpse of Ananya walking the ramp and wrote, "Hello baby girl. Welcome to the world of couture. Ananya Panday for Rahul Mishra at Paris Couture Week." While the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress wowed everyone with her walk, it was the giant sieve that triggered hilarious reactions on social media. Let's take a look at some of them.

Reactions

"So much struggle in carrying this net," wrote a user. "Better than her acting skills," another user wrote. "Sobo girl during Karvachauth," a social media user wrote. "People see moon on karwachauth, she will see sun with this," another social media user commented. "Straight from karwachauth scenes," read a comment. "Creator is genius not to make any weird expression he gave her a task to hold the ring," another comment read.

Many even commended Ananya for her walk and presentation. The actress was recently seen on Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Adarsh Gaurav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film and the star cast received thumbs up from both fans and critics. Ananya, who has often faced backlash over poor acting, expressed her disbelief and gratitude.

Positive feedback on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

"It's a nice thing and a great feeling, but I also know that everything changes every Friday, and you have to; you can't get complacent, you can't get carried away by the hate or the love, you have to be the same, you have to keep working hard and doing better because people change their opinions really quickly so you can't give them a reason to change," Ananya said in an interview about receiving positive feedback for her acting.

On vacation pics with Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur's romance is like an open secret in Bollywood now. The actress recently opened up about their vacation pics being leaked. The Gehraiyaan actress said that they knew what they had signed up for as it was part and parcel of being in the public. However, she stressed that she has always tried to draw a line between what's private and personal.