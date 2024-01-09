Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have sent social media into a tizzy with their adorable love story. From their cute giveaways on Koffee with Karan to their mushy holiday pics floating all over the internet, the two are Bollywood's most talked-about couple these days. And it seems that the Kapur family has also given their nod to Ananya.

Recently, at the premiere of Ananya Panday's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Aditya Roy Kapur and the whole family turned up to cheer for the actress. Vidya Balan, Sidharth Roy Kapur and Aditya even had a photo-session with the Gehraiyaan actress. However, one action by Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Panday has got everyone worried.

Bhavana unfollowed Ananya

Bhavana Panday seems to have unfollowed Aditya Roy Kapur. This has made netizens wonder if all is not well between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. When Karan Johar asked the Night Manager actor on KWK, "Rumour has it that you are dating Ananya Panday?" To this, Aditya Roy Kapur was quick to respond, "As you yourself said on the show, ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lies." When KJo further asked Aditya what he finds most attractive in Ananya Panday, he said, "her sense of humour".

Aditya Roy Kapur on dating life

Not just this, Aditya went on to call Ananya "bliss" and "joy". Aditya had also added that he did try it out on dating apps, but nothing serious came out of it. "I was single, I was chilling. I feel when something has to happen, it happens. And I wasn't looking for a relationship or seeking it out," he said. On the other hand, on KWK, Ananya referred to herself as "Ananya Coy Kapur".

Ananya's work

On the work front, Ananya seems to have gotten validation of her craft through Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film that dropped on Netflix received warm reception from the audience. The film delved into several social causes and also focused on the internet culture. Ananya's performance in the film has been widely appreciated. Even critics seemed to have confirmed the evolution in the young starlet's acting style.