Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's cousin, model and social media influencer Alanna Panday's wedding festivities kickstarted earlier this week. The pre-wedding festivities comprised of traditional mehndi and a haldi ceremony. Doting sister Ananya Panday shared glimpses from her cousin's wedding festivities. Ananya looked stunning as she donned a beautiful traditional outfit through her sister Alanna's ceremonies.

On March 16, Alanna tied the knot with her long-term beau boyfriend Ivor Mccray on Thursday at a plush five-star hotel. Bollywood celebrities who graced their presence to bless the couple are Kim Sharma, Dia Mirza and Iulia Vantur, Kanika Kapoor, and Orry. The guest list also included Alanna's aunt and the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey, actors Bobby Deol, Shibani and Anusha Dandekar, among others.

Baand, Baaja, Baarat...

Ananya Panday shared the video from her cousin's ceremony and wrote, "My whole heart." Soon netizens flocked to her comment section to congratulate the couple.

Following the traditional customs and rituals, the dashing groom Ivor was welcomed with dhol, tasha and a live band. The baarat was held on the busy streets of Mumbai Dressed, the groom looked regal in all-white Ivor as he rode on a white horse. He later switched to a swanky silvery bike and rode in with his wedding procession.

Take a look

Ananya Panday grooves to 'Saat Samundar Paar' with daddy Chunky Panday at her cousin's wedding

Ananya Panday looked stunning in a pastel blue saree as she attended her cousin's wedding. Several pictures and videos from Alanna Panday's wedding have been doing rounds on the internet ever since the wedding festivities began. Out of all the videos what caught our attention was Ananya dancing with her daddy Chunky Panday and brother Ahaan on Saat Samundar Paar (a 1991 song from the movie Vishwatma).

In one of the clips shared by Kanika Kapoor on her Instagram stories, Ananya (is seen grooving with her brother Ahaan and then she set the stage on fire, dad Chunky joins her and they shake a leg on Saat Samundar Paar. Wherein SRK and Gauri were seen enjoying the performance from the sidelines.

In another clip, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday were seen grooving to O Lal Dupatte Wali which originally featured Govinda, Chunky Pandey, and Rageshwari.

Watch

Alanna Panday's mother Deanne Pandey re-posted several videos from the wedding and the reception, one of which showed the groom dancing to RRR's Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu.

Soon after the video surfaced, the fans flooded the comment section with fire emojis.

Sangeet ceremony

Meanwhile, a sangeet ceremony that was hosted on Wednesday night, was attended by Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Maheep Kapoor, Kim Sharma, Dia Mirza, Anusha Dandekar, Alvira Khan among others.

Who is Alanna Panday?

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday. She is a model and social media influencer. Alanna got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor in 2021. Ivor and Alanna dated for quite many years before they decided on tying the knot. They have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, US.