It's wedding bells in Bollywood again. Actor Swara Bhasker's wedding festivities have already thronged the internet. And it's now time for the family of actress Ananya Panday's cousin sister and social media influencer Alanna Panday who is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Ivor McCrae and the wedding preps have already begun.

Alanna who is a social media influencer her mehndi ceremony was held in Mumbai on March 14, 2023. Friends to family members attended the pre-wedding festivities. Members of the Panday family, including Ananya, her parents Chunky and Bhavana Panday, Alanna's parents Chikki and Deanne Panday, and her brother Ahaan Panday, were present at the dreamy mehendi function. Other celebrities who made it to the occasion are Bhavana Pandey, Helen, Salman Khan, Ahaan Panday, Karan Mehta, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri and Alaviaa Jaaferi among others.

Who wore what

The bride-to-be Alanna was seen wearing a pastel green flowery lehenga while mom Deanna was wearing a light pink coloured lehenga.

The bridesmaid Ananya opted for a light pink stylish lehenga with a dewy makeup look. And Ivor McCray twinned with her bride in a matching sherwani. On the other hand, Ananya's cousin Ahaan Panday twinned with her. He was seen in a pink-toned ethnic outfit.

Among the star-studded guests, actor Bobby Deol became a topic of discussion as he opted for a causal outfit at the mehendi ceremony. A video of Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya Deol was shared and went viral on social media.

The video captured Bobby's wife Tanya, emanating regal vibes, decked up in a heavily-embroidered white, traditional ensemble. Dressed in a glittering, Chikankari kurta with a pair of asymmetrical-patterned palazzo pants, Tanya amped up her glam quotient, by draping a see-through white dupatta. In terms of accessories, she sported a set of stone-encrusted heavy jhumkas, along with forehead jewellery.

Bobby Deol ditched a desi outfit and opted for a casual, easy-breezy look. He was seen arriving at the venue donning a simple blue and full-sleeved T-shirt that he clubbed with a pair of comfy, jet-black trousers. He sported a full-grown beard, with a neatly styled hairdo. The celebrity pair posed for pictures together.

However, his causal avatar didn't go down well with netzines and they slammed him for his look.

Take a look at what netizens have to say

The mehndi ceremony is taking place in Mumbai at actor Sohail Khan's house.

The sangeet ceremony of Alanna Panday is being held today. Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey and Ananya Panday arrive for the sangeet.

Chunky and Ananya Panday share an adorable father-daughter moment.

Professional front

Ananya will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.