Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turns 30 today, the actress is in the happiest phase of her life as she will e ringing her delightful day with her daughter Raha Kapoor and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Both Ranbir and Alia have never failed to give fans major couple goals. Alia has entered her 30s club and fans and friends from the fraternity have flicked to social media and wished the actress.

Who's who from the fraternity wished Alia Bhatt on her special day

Alia Bhatt's mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared a beautiful picture of Alia and wished her daughter-in-law in the most traditional yet modern style. Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday BAHURANI. Only love n more love" followed by a queen crown emoji.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback beach picture of Alia and wished the birthday girl. She wrote, "Happy happiest bday darling Aaloo @aliaabhatt."

On her special day, Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt dropped a heartfelt post on her 30th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Pooja shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram stories in which Alia is seen sharing smiles with her sister and their dad Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja and Alia are seen twinning in white ensembles. "Happy International Alia Bhatt Day," Pooja captioned the post.

Doting daddy Mahesh Bhatt took to his WhatsApp status and posted an adorable childhood pic of Alia. Along with the picture he wrote, "Miracles happen not only at holy shrines but here, in our lives. Alia is a miracle. Happy birthday my child". Along with the picture he also posted a heart and rainbow emoji.

Other celebs who wished Alia on her special day are Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

Let's take a look at Alia Bhatt's rare and unseen pictures from her early days.

Alia's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.