It was indeed a proud moment for India, as Indian cinema was lauded and applauded at the Oscars stage on March 13, 2023. Not just one, but two wins for India made every desi and videshi proud. RRR is roaring after an Oscar win for Naatu Naatu under the category of Best Original Song, the first song from an Indian film to get the honor. Apart from this, The Elephant Whisperers won the award for Best Documentary Short Subject at the Oscars.

SS Rajamouli hosts intimate bash for team RRR's win

After the triumph, an elated director SS Rajamouli celebrated the day with his team and family members. On late Monday evening, he invited the entire 'RRR' team to his Los Angeles home for an Oscars after-party. Rajamouli's wife Rama and son Karthikeya turned hosts for the 'RRR' team. The after-party was attended by composer MM Keeravani, his wife Srivalli, actor Ram Charan, who played the role of freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju in 'RRR', and his businesswoman-wife Upasana Kamineni, among others.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Upasana shared several videos and pictures from the special celebration.

The entrance of Rajamouli's LA home was decorated in hues of gold, and 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' balloons. Inside the house, a table was set with this year's prestigious awards - Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and Oscars.

Upasana also shared a close-up shot of her actor husband Ram lovingly looking at the awards that RRR has bagged.

But what wowed us was a majestic and magical performance by MM Keeravani who is the man of the hour. Ram's wife Upasana shared a video on her Instagram story that shows Keervani playing the piano and everyone around clapping and cheering him on. Ram Charan could also be seen pulling out his phone to record the moment. Sharing the video, Upsana wrote, "We're all on top of the world - thank u @mmkeeravani Garu #rrr family."

After the massive win, Keeravani thanked the audience for all the love they showered on the song. He said, "I grew up listening to the carpenters and now here I am, receiving the Oscars. It has always been the only wish on my mind...". Chandrabose was overwhelmed and emotional at the moment and said nothing but 'Namaste'.

Take a look at some more unseen inside pictures from the afterparty

The global Naatu Naatu was even performed at the Oscars by its singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and a group of American dancers which also included Lauren Gottlieb. The performance was met with a huge standing ovation in the Dolby Theatre.

Deepika Padukone was the presenter at the Oscars

Deepika Padukone looked glamorous in a bespoke Louis Vuitton black gown and a Cartier necklace, an ensemble that looked elegant against the champagne-colored carpet. Padukone completed her outfit with black opera gloves. She wore a diamond bracelet and ring over one of the gloves.

Before heading to the carpet, Deepika Padukone posted a series of her portraits donning the classy ensemble on her Instagram. She captioned the posts as, "#Oscars95," in reference to this being the 95th year of the Academy Awards.

For the unversed, Naatu Naatu (which means, "dance, dance"), was performed in the film by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan and was choreographed in the film by Prem Rakshith with about 95 dance steps, including its challenging one-foot-swinging-in-the-air hook-step.