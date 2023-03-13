RRR is roaring and how! SS Rajamouli's film has scripted history. After winning a slew of awards internationally, RRR's one of the most loved songs Naatu Naatu has won an Oscar, and desis all across the globe are beaming with joy.

Fans and members of the fraternity are dancing to the tunes of the foot-tapping hook step oNaatu Naatu. Social media is filled with congratulatory messages. Not Just RRR, India shone the brightest at the 95th Academy Awards. India wins two trophies.

Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short category

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga's Netflix documentary short, The Elephant Whisperers, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short category at the 95th Academy Awards. The film was competing against Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate. Guneet, in an Instagram post, wrote, "Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production..."

RRR wins Best original song

The Best Original Song was won by RRR's Naatu Naatu. MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose picked the trophy, the music composer sang a song dedicating his award to India.

As he took to the stage after RRR was announced as the winner by presenters Janelle Monae and Kate Hudson, Keeravani said that he grew up listening to The Carpenters. With lyricist Chandrabose standing next to him, Keeravani broke into a version of The Carpenters' "Top of the World," in which he paid tribute to director SS Rajamouli and India. "There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli's and my family's, RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on top of the world," he sang, as the crowd reacted with cheers and laughter.

Naatu Naatu was performed at the Oscars 2023

The performance of Naatu Naatu, led by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, was introduced on the stage by Deepika Padukone. The actress got emotional and was all smiles as she intcided the song to the crowd present at the auditorium. Amid her introduction, the crowd was seen cheering and hooting, this made Deepika beam with pride.

Along with Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb too danced to Naatu Naatu at the Oscars. Earlier, Lauren had expressed her excitement about performing on the Oscars stage. She had written on Instagram, "I'm beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!! "

After the enthralling performance, the audience present at the ceremony gave them a standing ovation.

Reacting to the victory, RRR star Jr NTR said in a statement, "I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course, none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of The Elephant Whisperers on their win today bringing another Oscar to India."

Not just the fraternity, fans and serval Indian politicians have thronged social media with good wishes.

Congratulation India trends on Twitter after India brings home two Oscar awards!

Exceptional!



The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour.



This is Phenomenal ! Such a proud moment for all of us Indians at the #Oscars !

Congratulations #India ??

What an achievement by team #RRR and team #TheElephantWhisperers !



The song India ?? danced to has truly gone global!



MUSIC WINS FOR INDIA ‘AGAIN’!!



This is such an incredibly proud moment for us all in India.

See inside pictures from the big Oscar night

Guneet Monga posed with Jr NTR backstage at the now-concluded 2023 Oscars where they both won major accolades making India proud. India's The Elephant Whisperers became the first ever Indian film by an Indian production house to grab the Oscars and Nattu from RRE won the Best Original Song, becoming the first Indian song from an Indian film to bag the award.

Although India got two trophies, it missed out on one. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes could not manage to win an Oscar. The film was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. The award was won by Navalny. The other films that were nominated were – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, and A House Made of Splinters.

Check out the list below for all of the winners at the Oscars 2023.

The Oscars were held on March 13 IST in Los Angeles' Dolby theatre. It was hosted by popular late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel.