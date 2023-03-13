It was a phenomenal moment for India as the RRR song, Naatu Naatu, was performed live at the 95th Academy Awards. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava gave an electrifying performance at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Deepika Padukone introduced the song to the audience

Actor Deepika Padukone, looked stunning in a black dress as she introduced the performance amid cheers from the people.

An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation,' Deepika announced.

'It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!

Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani and actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr sat in the audience and cheered for the singers. American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb grooved on the track too.

Watch the live #Oscars performance of #RRR's "Naatu Naatu" from inside the Dolby Theatre, along with director S. S. Rajamouli pic.twitter.com/EQ9aLz0c0y — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2023

After the powerful dance performance, the crowd gave a standing ovation for their performance.

Fans and celebs lauded the high-voltage performance of RRR's song Nattu Naatu on the global stage.

RRR director S.S. Rajamouli waved at the Naatu Naatu performers at the Oscars as they ran off stage

#RRR director S.S. Rajamouli waves at the "Naatu Naatu" performers at the #Oscars as they run off stage pic.twitter.com/evmLX0CD9L — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2023

Fans cheer and jump with joy as RRR creates history

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and cheered for Naatu Naatu virtually. The actor watched it from her home on TV and shared a clip. She wrote, "Wohooo!!! Amazing! #rrr #standingovation (clapping hands emoji). @theacademy (pleading face, red heart, national flag folding hands emojis)." She also tagged the RRR team on her social media platforms.

A user wrote, "Wowwwww this is so good to see, NAATU NAATU being performed so beautifully at the Oscars and it receives a standing ovation and rightly so ..hopefully it gets the Oscar too, Proud to be an Indian."

Ram Charan talks how grateful he is for all of the love and support across the globe for #RRR at tonight’s #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6r3gP8yOTJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2023

RRR wins Oscar for the Best Original Song

RRR's Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Naatu Naatu's heavy competitors were Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman. The Oscars were awarded to composer MM Keeravaani.

The team supporting #RRR goes wild as "Naatu Naatu" wins best song at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/mgiNfkj8db — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2023

The actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR cheered the loudest.

Such a historic, proud & happy moment for Indian Cinema at #Oscars95 ! Many congratulations to the team of Best Documentary Short Film #TheElephantWhisperers & Team RRR for Best Original Song #NaatuNaatu !! More power to you all ♥️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 13, 2023

And with this, Naatu Naatu's global domination is complete after having also won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in January.