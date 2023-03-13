Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), in partnership with the Fashion council Of India (FDCI), saw many celebrities walk the ramp in beauteous creations by various designers. The four-day event is being held in Mumbai with celebrities like veteran star Zeenat Aman, Sushmita Sen, Taapsee Pannu, Tara Sutaria, and Sara Ali Khan among others have already walked the runaway putting their best fashion foot forward.

However, it was also a delight to see Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula walk the ramp for the first time.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Antara Motiwala Marwah

Actor Mohit Marwah's wife Antara Motiwala Marwah turned heads at Lakme Fashion Week on Friday. She walked the ramp for Itrh in a shimmery number and proudly bared her baby bump.

Antara wore a full sleeve crop top with a plunging neckline along with a skirt with a ruched front. Netizens lauded her for her confidence.

Zeenat Aman

The veteran Bollywood icon Zeenat Aman turned showstopper for designer Shahin Mannan as they launched their new collection Circle Fall Winter 2023. Zeenat Aman walked the ramp in a colourful three-piece outfit from the designer's latest collection.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin walked the runway for Eshaa Amiin at the Lakme Fashion Week. She carried off the look with ease in her wild curls, popping colours, hip hugger stripped bell-bottom jeans, chunky sweaters, and fussy styling that remind you of the Hippies of the 60s.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty walked for the designer Disha Patil in a silver-coloured, delicate work blouse and ghagra with a white dupatta and enhanced her look with a diamond neckpiece with a hanging black stone pendant.

Sara Ali Khan

Actor Sara Ali Khan walked at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in partnership with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI). Sara turned showstopper for Punit Balana in a beautifully embroidered lehenga set featuring intricate embroidered and applique additions - a signature style statement followed by the designer.

Sushmita Sen

A few days after her angioplasty, Sushmita Sen walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week X FDC (Fashion Design Council Of India). The actor turned showstopper for designer Anushree Reddy and wore a yellow embellished lehenga for the occasion. Her lehenga set features an embellished choli, a matching heavily-embellished lehenga and a net dupatta draped. She styled the traditional silhouette with earrings, a necklace, rings, heels, and bindi.

Rashmika Mandanna, fondly monikered as the National Crush made heads turn at the runaway, walked the ramp for designer JJ Valaya. Rashmika donned a backless blouse for the event, with her hair tied in a tight bun. Keeping her makeup simple accentuated with a dash of smokey eyes.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu turned showstopper for Monisha Jaising at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. She wore a shimmery red full-length gown with a plunging neckline. The actress was trolled for her hairdo.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty turned showstopper for Namrata Joshipura at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. She wore a shimmery purple jumpsuit.

Sobhita Dhulipala turns showstopper for Lakme Sheer Drama X Tarun Tahiliani Luxe Pret at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. She wore a red saree-inspired gown.

Malaika Arora

Bollywood's OG fashionista Malaika Arora also turned showstopper on day 4 of the fashion show for Bhumika Sharma. The OG diva looked stunning in a red coloured ensemble a bralette, sharara and a cape jacket set from Bhumika Sharma's new line.

Other celebrities who slayed in the ramp on day 4 are:

Ishaan Khatter, Karisma Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nargis Fakri.