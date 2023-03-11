Veteran actor and maverick director Satish Kausik's untimely demise has sent shockwaves to the nation. The actor breathed his last on March 9, 2023. As per several reports, the veteran actor was at a farmhouse in Delhi's Bijwasan. On the night of March 8, he started feeling unwell. He was rushed to a hospital in Gurugram. However, he could not survive. As per preliminary reports, Kaushik died of a heart attack.

The actor breathed his last on March 9, 2023. The actor, who celebrated Holi just two days before his death in Mumbai with Javed-Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Tanvi Azmi, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha and many others then flew to Delhi to join some other friends the next day.

Delhi Police recovers 'medicines' from the farmhouse where the actor stayed

Days after the demise of 66-year-old veteran actor, Satish Kaushik, a crime team of Delhi's South-West district police visited the farmhouse, where the late actor was staying, sources said on Saturday. The police are probing the death case of the late actor and are waiting for a detailed post-mortem report.

Reportedly, Delhi police have recovered some 'medicines' from the place where he was staying. They have also pulled out the entire guest list of the party and further questioning is underway. However, the authorities are awaiting a detailed autopsy report to determine what actually caused the actor's sudden death.

It is also reported that Delhi Police will examine 7 hrs of CCTV footage in Satish Kaushik's death case.

Anupam Kher was the first to share the news of his close friend's demise on social media.

Along with his picture featuring Satish Kaushik, and Anupam Kher in a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Actor Satish Kaushik's mortal remains were laid to rest in the presence of his family members and close industry friends. On March 9, 2023. The late actor's friend of four decades Anupam Kher cried inconsolably as he bid his final goodbye to his actor-friend. Besides Anupam Kher, several Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Javed Akhtar, Farha Akhtar, Sikander Kher and Boney Kapoor, among others, arrived at his Mumbai residence to pay their last respect.

Satish Kaushik was 66 and is now survived by his wife Shahi Kaushik and his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika.