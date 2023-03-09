Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik's untimely demise has sent shockwaves to the nation. As per reports, the maverick director and actor breathed his last in the wee hours of Thursday, March 9. As per ANI, preliminary postmortem reports say the actor died of a cardiac attack.

Earlier today, Anupam Kher told PTI, "He told his driver to take him to the hospital... he suffered a heart attack around 1 am on the way."

Cause of untimely demise

As reported in ETimes, Satish's post-mortem was conducted early this afternoon at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in Delhi, a police official said, adding that the doctors ruled out any foul play as the cause of death.

A senior police official said that they had received information regarding Kaushik's death from Fortis hospital in Gurugram. "Future course of action will be decided after the autopsy report," said the official.

Meanwhile, a police team was also spotted questioning people who assembled at the Bijwasan-based farmhouse where Kaushik was with his friends and relatives on Wednesday.

Arya Babbar exclusively spoke to IBTimes India

Veteran actor Raj Babbar's son, actor Arya Babbar, had met Satish Kaushik at the screening of his web film

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Satish Kaushik, bereaved Arya Babbar, speaking to International Business Times India, exclusively said, "Mourning the loss of my beloved Satish chacha. He was more than a mentor who always showed me a new path. The pain of losing a teacher is indescribable, but I'll forever cherish the memories and lessons he imparted. Rest in peace..."

When asked, how was he doing on the day of the film screening, Arya averred, " He was jovial, supportive and so positive as always, rather even at Holi... his spirit was colourful as always."

Celebs at Satish's residence to pay their last respect

Anupam Kher breaks down at the funeral of his close friend Satish Kaushik

Ahead of his funeral, Anupam Kher was seen breaking down while talking to Abhishek Bachchan.

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Javed Akhtar, Farha Akhtar, Sikander Kher and Boney Kapoor, among others, arrived at his Mumbai residence to pay their final tributes.

The actor's mortal remains have been taken for cremation

Satish's close friend actor-director Anupam penned a heartbreaking note on his dear friend and actor-director's demise. "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Fans and fraternity condole the untimely demise of Satish Kaushik

Noy only his dear friend Anupam Kher has penned a heartfelt eulogy for the director-actor, Bollywood celebrities as well as fans have thronged to social media handles and expressed their condolences.

Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti ? pic.twitter.com/8OYsBmSjhd — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 9, 2023

Salman Khan shared a throwback picture with Satish Kaushik, that also features Bhaijaan's brother, actor Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan in the same frame.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who worked with Kaushik in her upcoming film "Emergency", remembered the actor as a "kind and genuine man".

"Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti," she tweeted.

Satish Kaushik was hale and hearty during Holi

Satish Kaushik's last post on his official Twitter account was a series of pictures from the annual Holi celebrations organized by noted lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on March 7 in Mumbai.

Satish wrote, "Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha .. wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors."

His impeccable body of work

The actor and director has left behind a legacy of some brilliant work. These include directing the blockbuster Tere Naam, starring Salman Khan, and Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, and starring in a slew of movies such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr. India, Saajan Chale Sasural and most recently, Sharmaji Namkeen, Thar and Chhatriwali.

Personal front

Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika, who is just 11-years-old.