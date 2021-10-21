Ananya Panday reached the NCB office for questioning after a team conducted a search operation at her home. Ananya was dressed in a simple salwar kameez, with no make up and her hair neatly tied in a bun. Earlier in the day, a team of NCB officials raided Ananya Panday's Mumbai home. Dad Chunky Panday was seen rushing to her home after the news broke out.

Ananya's interrogation

The development came a day after there were floating reports of Aryan Khan's whatsapp chats with an upcoming actress allegedly about drugs. Ananya Panday happens to be a very close friend of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter – Suhana. The Panday – Khan family are also quite close. The NCB officials have seized Ananya's laptop and phone, says a NDTV report.

"Ye investigation hai aur ismein zaroori nahi hai ki jinko bulaaya jaata hai woh culprit ho (Just because someone has been called for questioning, doesn't mean that they are guilty)," one of the officers at the NCB said. The actress has reportedly been called for questioning over her WhatsApp chats.

Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats

Aryan Khan has been lodged in Arthur road jail since the beginning of October. Shah Rukh Khan had visited son Aryan Khan at the jail today. The two had a brief meeting and Shah Rukh looked quite distressed while exiting the jail. The Special court extended the custody of Aryan Khan and other accused with him to judicial custody till October 30.

"Evidence on record shows the accused are part of a larger network. Since the accused are part of the conspiracy, each of them is liable for the entire quantity of drugs seized. And that the case of each accused can't be segregated from each other and can't be considered in isolation," the court had observed. Aryan's next bail plea hearing in the High Court has been scheduled for October 26.