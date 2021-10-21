The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has launched a raid at Ananya Panday's Mumbai home. There have been reports of NCB conducting raids at the actress' Mumbai home. This comes a day after there were reports of Aryan Khan talking to an upcoming actress about "drugs". Though there has been no confirmation on the name. Shah Rukh Khan visited Aryan Khan in the Arthur road jail today. The grief-stricken father looked worried and distresses as he was hounded by the paparazzi.

Ananya Panday happens to be a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana. Bhavana Panday is also quite close to the Khan family. Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunky Pandey. Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected for the fourth time by the Special court. ETimes has reported that a team of NCB officials are now at Shah Rukh Khan's home - Mannat. The team is conducting raids at SRK's home.

