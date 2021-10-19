Vijay Deverakonda talks about Liger, showers praise on Ananya Panday

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular young actors in Tollywood, and he gained a huge fan following with his performances in movies like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, and Geetha Govindam. The young star is now busy with the works of his new movie Liger, a sports action thriller which is being directed by hitmaker Puri Jagannadh. In a recent interview, Vijay Deverakonda talked about the film, and showered praises on Ananya Panday, his co-actor in Liger.

Vijay Deverakonda praises Ananya Panday

In a recent interaction with a news portal, Deverakonda revealed that audiences are going to love Ananya Panday for her role in Liger. He also added that Panday has put a lot of effort into Liger, and made it clear that things have turned around well.

Calling her job ''splendid," Devarakonda made it clear that the actress will be much praised for her role in Liger.

Deverakonda revealed that everyone is working hard to keep up the momentum, as the film industry is very much competitive, where only success will ensure survival. He added that hard work is the key to ensure success and relevance in the industry.

Mike Tyson's involvement in Liger

It has been earlier reported that boxing legend Mike Tyson will play a crucial role in Liger. Interestingly, this film marks the first on-screen debut of Mike Tyson. Even though several Bollywood filmmakers had previously approached Tyson to play crucial roles in their movies, he had apparently denied their offers.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, and Mike Tyson, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, and Makarand Deshpande in other crucial roles. Liger is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The film is jointly produced under the banners Yash Raj Films and Puri Connects.