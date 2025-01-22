Resolution process of JC Mill in final stage, says CM Mohan Yadav

The process to ensure the payment of dues to nearly 8,000 workers of the defunct JC Mill in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has reached the final stage, the government has said in a statement.

The statement was issued following a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Mohan Yadav during his visit to Gwalior on Tuesday. The late night review meeting was attended by Gwalior District in-charge and Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, senior officials of district administration, the representatives of Mill workers and others.

"The state government has earlier resolved the issues of workers of Hukumchand Mill in Indore and Vinod Mill in Ujjain and dues of JC Mill workers will be cleared at the earliest. The resolution process has reached the final stage," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He also informed that the committee appointed to resolve the JC Mill issue has started the evaluation process of the dues based on old and new claims and presented the assessment before the High Court promptly.

The CM also instructed Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajoura and Principal Secretary for Industries Raghvendra Singh to prioritize actions concerning the workers' payments.

Notably, following an inspection visit at JC Mills in Gwalior in November 2024, Chief Minister Yadav had said the state government would approach the High Court to provide justice to more than 8,000 labourers, which had been lying closed for the last 40 years.

Hukumchand Mill, one of the largest mills in Indore, was closed by its management in 1991 without any prior notice. At that time, about 6,000 workers worked in the mill. These workers fought a long battle for their outstanding salaries, gratuity, and other liabilities.

During the Tuesday meeting, Chief Minister Yadav also reviewed the resolution process of the Morena-based Sugar Mill factory, which has been lying defunct since 2011. The Morena sugar factory, also known as the Kailaras sugar mill, was established in 1973 but closed in 2010-2011 due to revenue loss. It is said that the factory was closed due to a shortage of sugarcane and working capital.

Notably, the state government has planned to revive the Kailaras Sugar Mill and for this purpose, a revival plan was made, which includes the sale of around 27 hectares of land to clear debt owed to farmers and workers. The task of initiating bids and selling the land has been assigned to the Department of Industry.

On Wednesday, the auction process of Kailaras Sugar Mill was stopped following a massive protest organised by farmers of the Morena district.

