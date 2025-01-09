Three girls die as hut catches fire in MP's Damoh, CM Yadav condoles death

In a shocking case, three minor girls, including a five-month-old, died after a hut caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Baroda village, around 35 km from the district headquarters in Damoh.

According to police, the fire broke out when the family was boiling potatoes on a stove inside the hut. The father of the girls was working near the hut, and the mother had moved out a few minutes before the fire erupted.

The mother told the police that the moment she stepped outside to attend to some work and speak to her husband hardly 200 meters away, the hut was suddenly engulfed in flames. Both rushed to the spot and tried to rescue their daughters trapped inside the hut.

Some other people also rushed and started pouring water to douse the blaze. Despite their efforts to douse the fire, it spread rapidly, trapping the children inside.

The police were informed about the incident. They recovered the bodies of two sisters -- Janvi (5) and Kirti (3), while the third one, was lying unconscious.

The toddler was rushed to a hospital for treatment in Damoh. Due to her critical condition, doctors referred her to Jabalpur Medical College for further treatment late on Wednesday. However, she succumbed to burn injuries on Thursday morning, police said.

Govind Adivasi, father of the girls, told police that the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, adding that even their mobile phone was destroyed in the blaze. The police were investigating the incident to determine the cause.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased girls. The chief minister shared the announcement on social media, offering support to the grieving family.

The authorities are collecting evidence and reviewing the situation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

(With inputs from IANS)