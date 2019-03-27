Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that Mars was once home to an advanced alien civilization. As per these conspiracy theorists, a devastating event, most probably an asteroid hit or a nuclear blast might have wiped off the life from the Red Planet, and space agencies like NASA are well aware of the bitter reality.

Now, adding heat to their views, Scott C Waring, a self-proclaimed extraterrestrial researcher has spotted some strange structures on Mars, and one of them looks like a human face.

In a recent post on his website 'UFO Sightings Daily', Waring claimed that the structure spotted on the surface of Red Planet is actually an alien head. He also made it clear that the body is buried on the Martian surface and only the head is visible.

"This face above shows a crown, face, cloak over shoulders and chest of the person. This sculpture was placed on a hill in a way that it can overlook a large area of Mars. The face above is about 1.5 meters tall. There may actually be more of the sculpture buried below the dirt, much like the Easter Island statues also had full bodies, but the bodies were buried below the dirt so only the heads were visible," wrote Waring on his website.

In this recent post, Waring also added that he has spotted pipe-like structures, giant sculpture skull, and a fallen statue on Mars. The researcher alleged that NASA is less competent, and the researchers working at the space agency are not doing their job properly. He also urged people to set up a new company to investigate alien life.

"NASA's lack of effort and lack of information about these alien artifacts is proof that they are not doing their jobs. I can't help but wonder why people still trust NASA when they have lied to the public for over five decades? I do know that outside of the USA, other countries like Taiwan has lost trust in NASA a lot. Perhaps the public should create their own company to investigate alien life. The time has come to share all information with the public," added Waring.

Even though Waring has made it a habit of spotting anomalies in NASA images taken from the Mars and the moon, experts have always dismissed his claims stating it as a classic case of pareidolia. As per experts, pareidolia is the peculiar capability of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns.