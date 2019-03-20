Scott C Waring is a popular extraterrestrial researcher operating from Taiwan, and over the course of time, he has spotted various anomalies on Martian and lunar images released by NASA. Now, Waring has claimed that aliens are living in asteroid Bennu. The self-proclaimed researcher apparently made this conclusion after analyzing images of Bennu asteroid released by NASA.

As per Scott C Waring, NASA used to select asteroids for exploration after understanding deeply about the alien tech in these space bodies. Waring revealed that asteroid Bennu is home to an alien civilization, and the space body has lots of artificial structures like buildings, towers, pyramids and even abandoned ships.

"Have you ever wondered how NASA chose to explore a certain asteroid in space? Well, they chose according to those closest, slowest and with the most alien tech on it. These structures are on Asteroid Bennu and show buildings, towers, pyramids, and even some abandoned ships. All of which look a bit beaten up since they have probably been abandoned on this asteroid for millions of years. Nevertheless, they still exist and here are the close-ups to prove it," wrote Waring on his official website UFO Sightings Daily.

Even though Waring has been making outlandish claims about alien structures on asteroids, moon and Mars, experts have not reacted to his findings as most of them believe that it is pareidolia which is causing these visual hallucinations. Experts reveal that pareidolia is the peculiar nature of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns.

Asteroid Bennu is now approximately 110 million kilometers away from the earth, and it is traveling across space at a speed of 101,000 kilometers per hour. Some space experts believe that asteroid Bennu might hit the earth in 2135. As per space experts, understanding more about the trajectory of the asteroid is very much essential to save the planet from a possible cataclysmic event.