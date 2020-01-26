Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rajpath along with President Ram Nath Kovind and President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro to celebrate India's 71st Republic Day. For the Republic Day 2020 celebrations, India has invited Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as the chief guest.

President Kovind unfurls National Flag

President Kovind unfurled the National Flag followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. During the R-Day celebrations at Rajpath, India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be displayed.

Also, a contingent of women bikers of CRPF will perform daredevil stunts for the first time. The Dhanush artillery will also be displayed for the first time during today's Republic Day parade.

PM Modi pays tributes to martyrs at National War Memorial

Earlier today, PM Modi paid tributes to the martyrs, who lost their lives in the line of duty, at National War Memorial in New Delhi. Beside PM, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria were also present.