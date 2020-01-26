Search giant Google on January 26 marked India's 71st Republic Day by dedicating a special doodle illustrating the country's architectural and cultural legacy that permeates and unites the diverse nation.

Describing the doodle in a blog post, Google said: "On the 71st Republic Day of India, today's Doodle, illustrated by Singapore-based guest artist Meroo Seth, highlights the rich cultural heritage that permeates and unites the diverse Asian subcontinent -- from its world-famous landmarks like the Taj Mahal and India Gate to the wide array of fauna such as its national bird (the peacock) to classical arts, textiles, and dances -- all coming together to find harmony amongst their differences."

On this day in 1950, India solidified its sovereignty by putting into effect the Constitution of India, which took nearly three years of careful deliberation to finalise.

The first Republic Day was commemorated with a grand parade at the Rajpath, a tradition that continues.

Republic Day marks the completion of India's transition from the British Raj to an independent republic. It also represents the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj, which translates to "complete freedom" that the Indian National Congress resolved to achieve in 1929.

Festivities embody the essence of diversity found in one of the world's most populous nations, celebrated over a three-day period with cultural events displaying national pride.

PM Modi greets nation on 71st R-Day

On the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 26) morning extended his warm wishes to the people of the country.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Wishing everyone a happy Republic Day. Greetings to all Indians on this occasion. Jai Hind!"