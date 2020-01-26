On the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 26) morning extended his warm wishes to the people of the country.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Wishing everyone a happy Republic Day. Greetings to all Indians on this occasion. Jai Hind!"

President Kovind, VP Naidu greet nation

Earlier on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted the nation. While Kovind invoked Mahatma Gandhi, Naidu reminded Indians of discharging Indians their conditional duties.

Kovind on Saturday urged people, particularly the youth, to remain non-violent when fighting for a cause and stressed on the need to "hold fast to constitutional methods" of achieving social and economic objectives.

"It should be part of our daily routine to introspect on Gandhiji's message of truth and non-violence, which has become all the more necessary in our times," said Kovind while addressing the nation.

Meanwhile, Naidu asserted, "Let us pledge to faithfully discharge our constitutionally mandated Fundamental Duties and be responsible citizens who will be proactive partners in the nation's development."

