French carmaker Renault has taken the wraps of Kwid based electric car concept at the ongoing 2018 Paris Motor Show. Dubbed as Renault K-ZE, the new concept is part of new affordable urban electric vehicle line-up, the company plans to roll out from next year.

Renault claims the K-ZE, a new global A-segment SUV-inspired electric vehicle, is destined to enter the Chinese market first. The electric vehicle is expected to be launched in India and other markets eventually.

Renault claims the K-ZE has 250km range in full charge as per the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). It is easy to charge with the option of double charging system compatible with domestic plugs and public infrastructures. The concept gets a host of premium features like rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and a central screen with connected navigation and services.

The K-ZE concept looks futuristic with the integrated stance of slim headlamps and grille area covered with black inserts. The concept gets beefier front bumper than the regular Kwid and more pronounced scuff plate along with larger fog lamps. At the rear, the K-ZE gets new tail lamps internals while the design remains the same. One can also spot larger alloy wheels in the K-ZE accentuating the SUV-inspired looks.

In order to keep the price competitive, Renault K-ZE will be manufactured locally by e-GT New Energy Automotive Co, the Joint Venture with Dongfeng Motor Group and Nissan created to develop and produce competitive electric vehicles for the Chinese market.

"Groupe Renault was a pioneer and is the European leader in electric vehicles. We are introducing Renault K-ZE, an affordable, urban, SUV-inspired electric model combining the best of Groupe Renault: our leadership in EV, our expertise in affordable vehicles and in forging strong partnerships", said Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Renault.

Renault K-ZE India launch

Though the electric variant of the Kwid is actively in consideration for India, the launch is not expected anytime soon. Renault is expected to wait for the electric vehicle infrastructure to develop in the country and hence, the arrival of Kwid electric is expected in 2020.