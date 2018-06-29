Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co. Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kerala government to establish a new global centre for digital operations in India.

The digital hub proposed in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala, will be the first of many such hubs for software and information technology development that Nissan has planned in Asia, Europe and North America.

The digital hubs are expected to play a pivotal role in transforming Nissan's business by placing digital technology as the key theme. The developments at the digital hub are expected aide Nissan to provide best-in-class user experiences, product development capabilities, security and connectivity as the automotive industry evolves, with growing use of autonomous, connected and electric vehicle technology.

The Thiruvananthapuram digital hub will be initially located in Technopark – a technology park owned by the government of Kerala in Trivandrum – before moving to a permanent location in the city. Once fully operational, it will provide a range of in-house services to strengthen Nissan's digital capabilities in India and other global markets.

"The new digital hub in Kerala will serve as an important engine to drive Nissan's global digital transformation," said Tony Thomas, corporate vice president and chief information officer at Nissan. "This hub will help us develop and maintain a talented workforce in-house, to improve the way we serve our customers around the world."

This will be the third major venture by Nissan in India. The Japanese carmaker in association with alliance partner Renault already has a manufacturing plant outside Chennai with a potential annual capacity of 480,000 vehicles for the domestic market and exports. A Renault Nissan Alliance R&D centre, also in Chennai, employs 7,000 engineers working on projects including vehicle and technology development. Nissan's sales company for India is based in Gurgaon.

"Today, this landmark announcement marks the arrival of the first global brand to Kerala," said Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala, who also holds the information technology portfolio and attended the MoU signing. "The centre brings a great opportunity for both Nissan and the region. It will not only provide Nissan access to a skilled and dedicated workforce but also allow Kerala to showcase its significant potential as a base for global business."