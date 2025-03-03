Sushmita Sen recently attended a relative's wedding and blessed our timeline with some divine pictures of herself. The diva adorned a beautiful saree and reminded us of her 'Main Hoon Na' days. From getting emotional looking at the bride to serving mom goals with her daughters; Sushmita Sen has been at it. The former Miss Universe also sat down for a photoshoot with daughters Renee and Alisah and we just couldn't get over the love, warmth and elegance in the shoot.

Sushmita's post

Sushmita, in a long note, thanked Neetu Lulla for designing outfits for her daughters for the function. "Thank you my darling friend @neeta_lulla for dressing both @reneesen47 & @alisahsen47 for the wedding...A gesture deeply cherished!! They both looked & felt beautiful, and of course were Maha thrilled to be adorning @houseofneetalulla creation!!!" she wrote.

"How time flies & relationships evolve!! Stay wonderful & blessed always!! Love you loads Neeta!!#sharing #us #simplicity #family #friendships #love #jaipur #MehrWedsAman I love you guys!!! #duggadugga," she further wrote.

Social media reactions

Sushmita's picture with her daughters got social media emotional who remembered Renee and Alisah as little girls. "I have followed your journey since your Miss India days sush and the way u have evolved as a person and helped your children become the ladies they are is just so beautiful I pray u always find peace and happiness," wrote a user.

"Both the daughters have elegance like their so precious mother. The most beautiful daughters Rather than calling them blessed daughters, I'd say a truly blessed mother—for they chose you as their own A perfect family, woven together by love, warmth, and the purest emotions," another user commented.

"Love you, Sush! You are a true inspiration, proving that real bonds are not just born but nurtured with care, compassion, and unconditional love. You are an awesome mom. They are so blessed to have you as their mom," a fan opined.

"They're looking so elegant & So absolutely beautiful," read a comment. "Unbelievable!! Remember them as lil babies on mhn sets," Farah Khan wrote.