Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukherjee, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and many other celebs soaked themselves in pujo festivities this year too. Sushmita Sen, who is a regular at Durga puja pandal hopping, was seen visiting a pandal to seek blessings along with Rohman Shawl and daughter Alisah.

Ever year, Sushmita Sen doles out some major festive wear goals by making dazzling appearances in traditional wears. Her magnetic personality paired with the most beautiful ethnic wears, makes the whole nation wait for the beauty queen to visit pandals. However, this time, the diva chose to do a bit of fusion.

Social media reactions

Sushmita Sen visited puja pandal but not in a traditional attire leaving her fans a bit disappointed. And the reaction on social media said it all. "Why has she come in a night suit?" asked a user. "She could have worn something else," another user commented. "Why didn't she come in saree this time? She rocks saree look every time," read a comment. "Was waiting to see her in saree today," another comment read. "Looks like she has just woken up and come," a person commented.

There were many who even commented on her facial features. "She looks like Rakhi Sawant now. After telling young girls to be comfortable in their own skin and blah blah what not she becomes the ambassador for plastic surgery," a social media user wrote. "Plastic surgery has made a mess of her beautiful face," another social media user commented. "She doesn't look like the same Sush anymore," a fan opined.

Sushmita Sen's Durga puja outfit might not have impressed everyone but her dazzling smile and charismatic personality did turn heads.