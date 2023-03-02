Sushmita Sen shared on Instagram that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago, sending shockwaves across her 6.9 million fans Thursday.

"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'," Sushmita Sen wrote in her post.

In a post, Sushmita wrote, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father @sensubir )...... Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action...will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news ...that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga."

Many fans and actors were shocked to learn about her surgery and wished her a speedy recovery. Tabu wrote, "Lots of love super girl." Divya Agarwal dropped a message saying, "Strong woman". Gauahar Khan said, "You are precious. Feel better soon. Stronger than ever." Sophie Chaudhary wrote, "Omg... sending you love and light... I know both you and your heart will be stronger than ever."

For those unaware, earlier in 2019, Sushmita shared her reason to join Instagram. As quoted by Pinkvilla, Sushmita said, "I was very very sick and I have hair that's falling. I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page."

On professional front

Sushmita Sen is known for portraying unconventional roles. Her impeccable body of work makes her one of the most bankable actors we have in Bollywood. After the stupendous success of Aarya, Sushmita will be seen in Taali which is a biopic on Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist.

The series will focus on various aspects of Gauri's life, including her struggle to become India's first transgender mother.