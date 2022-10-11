For the last few days, there has been a constant whisper on whether or not Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 will see the light of the day. There have been reports that owing to the poor response the second season of the show received, the third season has been axed. The first season of the show had been nominated for Emmy Awards owing to its brilliant plot and acting.

Sushmita Sen's fans and followers of the show were left disappointed with the particular piece of news. However, let us break the news for you. Sushmita Sen will be back with Aarya season 3. The makers have called the rumours baseless and have revealed that there is no truth to them.

All about Sushmita Sen's character

"It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In Season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and can't wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya," Sen told IANS.

The series had been nominated for Best Drama Series category in the Emmys. The show is an Indian adaptation of the popular Dutch show – Penoza. The lead character in the series joins the mafia to take revenge of her husband's murder.

Sushmita to play the role of a transgender activist

Apart from this, the former Miss Universe will be seen playing the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in an upcoming Marathi film directed by Ravi Jadhav.

"Most of us from the community wanted to be women, and that is why we decided to wear a saree. Now, it is a mark of respect for us that a female actor is playing the role, instead of a male actor, which we have seen happening in the past," Gauri told Hindustan Times.