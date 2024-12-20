IANS

A Karnataka district court on Friday directed the police to produce BJP MLC, C.T. Ravi, before the Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru.

The Belagavi court judge Sparsha M D'souza passed the order on Friday in this regard transferring the case to the Special Court.

C.T. Ravi was arrested on charges of allegedly using derogatory words against Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar, in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

C.T. Ravi was produced before the court on Friday morning.

Following the order, C.T. Ravi is being brought to Bengaluru from Belagavi on a transit warrant.

BJP leaders, including state President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka and BJP MLAs are following the police convoy in their vehicles.

The prosecution had made a submission to the court requesting for producing the accused before the Special Court for MLAs/MPs.

The court, consenting to the request asked the police on how much time it's going to take to reach Bengaluru.

The police submitted that if by road the travel time was 12 hours and by air it was two hours.

The court further directed that barring the time of journey, C.T. Ravi should be produced before the Special Court judge without any delay after reaching Bengaluru.

The court also directed the police to ensure smooth transit without any trouble.

While coming out from the court, C.T. Ravi stated, "Our day will also come. They had kept me in custody throughout the night as if we were living under dictatorship. I was taken into custody without issuing a notice to me. This dictatorship won't last long. It has to end. A full stop will be placed on everything. The police were used to torture me and we will also get a chance."

Meanwhile, the counsel for C.T. Ravi has submitted a bail petition before the Special Court and also in the sessions court.

Counsel Srinivas Rao has submitted the bail plea.

Earlier, C.T. Ravi stated to the court that he was assaulted and tortured by the policemen in custody. C.T. Ravi claimed that the police took him to three districts for 10 hours, throughout the night.

"The cops took me to isolated places and sugarcane fields," he added.

Ravi further stated in the court that he was assaulted in the Khanapur police station on the head and he was bleeding.

When asked whether he would be able to identify those police personnel, Ravi expressed his 'inability' in doing the same.

(With inputs from IANS)